Jordan Henderson’s absence from LFC matchday squad explained – David Lynch

Liverpool will be without skipper Jordan Henderson for their impending meeting with Champions League Group A leaders Napoli.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from David Lynch after Jurgen Klopp opted to avoid risking the Englishman’s fitness ‘as a precautionary measure’.

Jordan Henderson left out of the Liverpool squad tonight as a precautionary measure. Trained individually yesterday and could have been available but Jurgen Klopp decided against taking any risk. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 1, 2022

It’s reassuring to hear that the Reds have avoided another serious injury in the middle of the park after what has been a torturous first-half of the campaign thus far.

We’ve arguably reached the point where it’s difficult to see the club genuinely turning things around on a consistent basis until after the long break provided by the World Cup in Qatar.

It’s an opportunity for key men to return to the squad and get, effectively, a second pre-season in before we kick-off against Aston Villa on December 26th.

We’ll be hoping to see a signing or two lined up ahead of the winter transfer window to help transform our fortunes going forward with the minimum aim of making the heralded top four spots and avoiding damaging ramifications that could set us back for several years.

