(Video) Thierry Henry has just compared Nunez to incredible ex-Liverpool ace – fans will hope to see him reach similar level

Liverpool fans will be salivating at the prospect of Darwin Nunez reaching the dizzying heights of Luis Suarez after Thierry Henry compared the 23-year-old to a younger version of his Uruguayan compatriot.

The former Arsenal man had been discussing the £64m Reds signing after his goalscoring performance against Napoli.

There’s much debate over whether the former Benfica hitman falls into the category of ‘special’ or just merely ‘a handful’, though if he can keep up these contributions on a regular basis one can only imagine the former of the two descriptions will become more prevalent.

The best striker in PL history Thierry Henry, giving his views on Darwin Nunez!