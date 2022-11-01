(Video) Jones bamboozles three Napoli stars with cheeky backheel pass to Milner

Curtis Jones is perhaps one of the less-appreciated members of the Liverpool squad, so his inclusion in the starting-XI for the meeting with Napoli in the Champions League is sure to have drawn the odd groan or two from the fanbase.

Still, the Englishman acquitted himself well in the first-half of action (at the time of writing), even delighting with a lovely backheel ball to James Milner after resisting the press from three opposition stars.

Fans will have been hoping to see more of the same from the Academy graduate come the remainder of the campaign with him yet to truly kick on in the famous red shirt following a number of freak injuries.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports: