Liverpool’s ‘full package’ earned standing ovation after second Champions League outing this season

Curtis Jones earned himself a standing ovation in the second-half of action as he was replaced by Darwin Nunez, as was noted in a tweet by @TheKop_com.

The Scouser returned to the starting-XI with Jurgen Klopp making some rotational calls for the Champions League tie with Napoli ahead of a meeting with Tottenham at the weekend.

Curtis Jones comes off to a standing ovation. Thoughts on his performance tonight? 👏 pic.twitter.com/5Etv61Ev1G — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) November 1, 2022

The man described as the ‘full package’ by Jurgen Klopp (as previously reported by Sky Sports) produced a more than competent display in the middle of the park, linking play well with the forward line as the club returned to the 4-3-3 formation that brought them much success under the German.

Given how much criticism the Scouser has been subjected to of late, we couldn’t be more delighted to see him excel against quality opposition.

Critics will fairly point out that there was very little threat in the tie with both sides guaranteed passage through to the knockout stages regardless of the result but it’s still reassuring to see such a performance given how much we’ve struggled in the midfield department.

