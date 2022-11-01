(Video) Masked Napoli thugs wielding baseball bats spotted in Liverpool city centre

Violence or a suggestion of potential violence should never be tolerated in football, regardless of whether it comes before, during or after a game.

It’s a massive shame then that a handful of baseball bat-wielding supporters from Naples were spotted intimidating locals in Liverpool city centre ahead of Napoli’s Champions League encounter with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

We hope those involved were swiftly moved on, though it should be the Italian club’s responsibility to identify and punish those responsible.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @hooliganscz1999:

