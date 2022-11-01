(Video) Nunez smashes home from close-range to inflict Napoli’s first defeat of season

Posted by
(Video) Nunez smashes home from close-range to inflict Napoli’s first defeat of season

Darwin Nunez secured a 2-0 win for Liverpool with a late tap-in after some confusion over Mo Salah’s opening goal.

The Uruguayan international pounced from close-range after Virgil van Dijk’s header following a corner situation was cleared off the line, leading to a thankfully less lengthy VAR review to confirm the authenticity of the effort.

It’s been a superb turnaround from the former Benfica man who registered his eight goal contribution (across all competitions) at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top