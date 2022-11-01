‘Been told’ – Florian Plettenberg drops Liverpool transfer claim as FSG to back Klopp big

The need for investment in Liverpool Football Club – specifically as far as the squad is concerned – couldn’t be clearer in light of the drop-off in performance levels this term.

The midfield department will need to be the area of focus for Julian Ward and his recruitment team, though it appears they’ll be fully backed by FSG in that regard following Florian Plettenberg’s update on Twitter.

❗️X News #Klopp: Been told that he still has the total support of the owners. Klopp is also not thinking about resigning – confirmed. #LFC wants to invest in top transfers next summer – with Klopp. A central midfielder is wanted in winter already! @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 31, 2022

There are a number of options the club could pursue in the winter window with the likes of Joao Gomes, Konrad Laimer, Enzo Fernandez among the players heavily linked in the summer.

It’s very good news that our owners reportedly wish to go big in 2023 with investment in ‘top transfers’, though one might imagine that such backing will depend in large part on whether we make the top four spots come the end of the season.

Which is exactly why it’s so critical we sign at least one new midfielder in January to inspire some serious improvement in a department that is in desperate need of quality and consistency.

