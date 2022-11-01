Florian Plettenberg says 25-year-old Bundesliga star a LFC transfer candidate as Reds given two big boosts

Liverpool may have a big advantage in their bid to bring in reinforcements in the January window with reported target Konrad Laimer yet to agree a pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich or any other outfit.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed in a tweet that the Austrian is currently unlikely to agree a contract extension too, which means the Reds could take advantage of his expiring terms in January.

News #Laimer: As often mentioned he is a candidate for #LFC in central midfield. But no decision at this stage. Tendency is that the he won’t extend his contact in Leipzig. Therefore he could be a free agent in 2023. No pre-contract with Bayern or other clubs. @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 1, 2022

The Merseysiders are in clear need of a midfield signing or two at the earliest opportunity – potentially more come the summer given that as many as three options in that department are set to leave the club due to expiring contracts (James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita).

It’s far from a guarantee that the 25-year-old will want a switch to L4, though it’s worth bearing in mind the midfielder’s prior comments expressing his admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

There is the fairly serious ligament injury that the recruitment team will rightly look at with some concern, particularly given that he suffered another major issue two seasons ago as an ankle fracture ruled him out for much of the 2020/21 season.

Laimer’s another player who will have to undergo a second pre-season of sorts with a great deal of pressure potentially being placed on his shoulders to adapt quickly and develop the required fitness levels to be a genuine difference-maker in a department that has been seriously failing us this term.

