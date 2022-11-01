‘Topic in the club’ – Florian Plettenberg reveals serious Liverpool concern Vitor Matos is trying to fix

Welcoming all manner of talents from across the globe at Anfield has been a source of great strength for Liverpool over the years.

However, there are concerns that the latest batch of signings might not be settling as quickly as Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff might have hoped with language barriers hindering communication on the pitch, as noted in a tweet by Florian Plettenberg.

News #LFC: A topic in the club is a lack of communication on the pitch. Some of the new players don’t speak English very well what makes it difficult. Especially in stressful situations during the game. But they all working on solutions. Vitor Matos helps a lot. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 1, 2022

The role played by the club’s bilingual coaches, including Vitor Matos and Pep Lijnders, couldn’t be of greater importance in ensuring that messages are passed quickly and efficiently through the squad, though the challenge of decision-making in real-time during games is worth noting.

It has to be said that the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have made things work regardless to varying levels of success with the former excelling down the left flank prior to his long-term injury.

Seamless communication across the pitch will come eventually, we can rest assured about that.

The reality remains, however, that communication (or a lack of) isn’t the root cause of our struggles this term with a poorly functioning midfield and injuries taking centre stage.

