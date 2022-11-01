Curtis Jones starts as Klopp makes two changes for Napoli – predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool find themselves in a far more enviable position in Europe in comparison to their efforts in the English top-flight with qualification through to the knockout stages already secured.

Still, the possibility of topping the group remains, as challenging as the prospect of a four-goal victory over Napoli, the in-form side on the continent, sounds.

It’s not a total impossibility on the Reds’ end, though nothing short of the quality seen in our 1-0 win over Manchester City will likely be enough to snap up the lion’s share of the spoils.

Hopefully, a big result at Anfield will not only make up for the horror show of a defeat against Leeds United but also push the side to make a strong finish to the first-half of the campaign.

We’re backing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to form a centre-back partnership ahead of Alisson Becker in goal.

Curtis Jones comes in for Harvey Elliott in the middle of the park with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara retaining their spots.

It’s business as usual for the front-two with Jurgen Klopp likely to select Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.

