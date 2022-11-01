(Video) Mo Salah laughs in relief after journalist’s post-match confirmation

Mo Salah’s opening goal against Napoli was the subject of some scrutiny with it seeming unclear whether or not the Egyptian had managed to get Darwin Nunez’s header over the line.

Alex Meret fumbled the original effort allowing the No.11 an opportunity to fire home from close range.

The former Roma man had to quickly check with @msmith850 to confirm it was in fact his goal with the former looking somewhat relieved to hear the affirmative in that regard.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"To win against one of the best teams in the world is difficult at the moment" "We are not doing great in the league, hopefully, this gives us a push" Mo Salah gives his post-match reaction…💬#UCL | 🎙 @msmith850 pic.twitter.com/o0GmsF6xKa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2022