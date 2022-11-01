(Video) Jose Enrique tells Klopp to drop ‘monster’ midfielder & start teenager in his place v Napoli

Jose Enrique has claimed he would start Stefan Bajcetic in Fabinho’s spot if he were in Jurgen Klopp’s place ahead of the impending Napoli clash.

The Brazilian international – described as a ‘monster’ by teammate Alisson Becker, as reported by the Daily Mail – has struggled for form throughout the 2022/23 campaign and is yet to mount any sort of recovery as far as the quality of his performances are concerned.

The Merseysiders have already qualified past Group A in the Champions League, though the German tactician may yet be holding out hope of a big victory against the Italians to see his side top the table.

