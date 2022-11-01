(Video) What Darwin Nunez did immediately after scoring second goal v Napoli – LFC fans will love it

Darwin Nunez had Anfield chanting his name after netting late in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win over Napoli.

The Uruguayan collided with the net after finishing off his chance and was spotted passionately roaring back at the supporters

It’s a significant moment for Jurgen Klopp’s men who inflicted the first defeat of the season on Luciano Spalletti’s men in all competitions to hand us a confidence booster ahead of our clash with Tottenham at the weekend.

