(Video) What Darwin Nunez did immediately after scoring second goal v Napoli – LFC fans will love it

Darwin Nunez had Anfield chanting his name after netting late in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win over Napoli.

The Uruguayan collided with the net after finishing off his chance and was spotted passionately roaring back at the supporters

It’s a significant moment for Jurgen Klopp’s men who inflicted the first defeat of the season on Luciano Spalletti’s men in all competitions to hand us a confidence booster ahead of our clash with Tottenham at the weekend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of footage from @Tommy104R12:

📸 @Tommy104R12 📸: Superb new angle of the Darwin Nunez goal 😎 #LFC pic.twitter.com/56QRV6lOSM — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 1, 2022