(Video) Xabi Alonso’s first touch during Leverkusen game is pure filth – has Carragher & Richards drooling

If any were in doubt over whether Xabi Alonso’s ability has faded with time spent as a coach, the Spaniard answered away any concerns during Bayer Leverkusen’s clash with Club Brugge.

The former Liverpool midfielder killed a lofted ball that reached the sidelines with a delicious first touch that had the CBS Sports studio drooling – and rightly so.

It’s been a mixed start to life in the Bay Arena hotseat for the 40-year-old, though we hope he’ll be given enough time to showcase his coaching ability.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CBSSportsGolazo:

Xabi Alonso: Still got it.@MicahRichards: Not so much. 😭 pic.twitter.com/FU8T9YdSfL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 1, 2022