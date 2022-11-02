(Video) ‘I’ll be brutally honest’ – Crouch would have been ‘fuming’ with Nunez yesterday if they were teammates

Peter Crouch admitted he would have been ‘fuming’ with Darwin Nunez had they shared a pitch together during the 2-0 win over Napoli.

The former Red pointed to the moment the Uruguayan struck home Liverpool’s final goal of the night as the ball appeared to be trickling over the line from Virgil van Dijk’s initial header on goal.

In fairness to our talismanic No.4, it did indeed look unlikely that Alex Meret or one of his teammates would have got close enough in time to clear the danger, though we can’t blame our potentially record-breaking signing for making absolutely sure that the desired result occurred.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sports:

"Why not throw all your eggs in the Champions League basket!"@rioferdy5 and @petercrouch believe Liverpool are still a huge threat in the #UCL despite their poor form so far this season in the Premier League… 🔥@mrjakehumphrey | #UCLTonight pic.twitter.com/ovZSmRV225 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2022