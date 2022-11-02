FA condemn vile Hillsborough chants in latest statement

Serious questions have to be asked of the FA in light of the time it took to release a statement finally condemning the horrific mocking of the Hillsborough disaster by supporters of opposition outfits during contests with Liverpool Football Club.

The @FAspokesperson account released the governing body’s response to the situation, which outlined the continued intention to support survivor groups providing education about the impact of such behaviour.

We’ve seen the likes of ‘Always the victims’ and ‘The S*n was right, you’re murderers’ chants become increasingly prevalent throughout the 2022/23 campaign, with little in the way of genuine action taken by the clubs responsible.

We must emphasise that we’re pleased to see the FA officially recognise that such chants have taken place and condemn the vile behaviour of those supporters persisting with such actions.

Still, it does beg the question as to why it’s taken this long for the organisation to come out and make its stance clear.

Why not after the first instance this occurred? Why were those responsible allowed to continue with such chants virtually unchallenged? Why weren’t the clubs involved challenged and pushed to address the issue?

Better late than never, of course, but we hope this latest statement is followed by some swift and severe punishment to stamp out the possibility of future occurrences and build a climate of respect for football-related tragedies and the many affected by them.

