(Video) Ferdinand & Crouch agree on Liverpool truth emerging from Napoli win

Liverpool fans will have been relieved by an improved performance against Napoli in the Champions League but also left scratching their heads at their success in Europe compared to ongoing struggles in England.

Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch were left in no doubt that the Reds could mount a successful challenge in the continent’s premier competition, despite several inconsistent showings at home.

We’ve certainly fared well historically in Europe and it’s still possible to go all the way (especially when considering the fairytale possibility of another final appearance in Istanbul – the site of our most famous win).

Regardless, we’d not like to see Jurgen Klopp’s men abandon the English top-flight entirely – at the very least not as far as our hopes of top four football are concerned.

"Why not throw all your eggs in the Champions League basket!" Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch believe Liverpool are still a huge threat in the Champions League despite their poor form so far this season in the Premier League…