Fjortoft drops cryptic Bellingham transfer message amid heavy Liverpool links

Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Napoli won’t (or, at the very least, shouldn’t) have changed many minds in the club hierarchy over the importance of bolstering the midfield department at the earliest opportunity.

With that in mind, Jan Aage Fjortoft’s Jude Bellingham update on Twitter will have raised many a Reds fan’s brow after confirming that ‘one club’ is pushing to make a deal happen for the Anfield-linked Englishman.

Re: Bellingham One club is working very hard behind the scenes to make this deal happening. — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 2, 2022

With the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City among the many possible suitors for the teenager’s signature next summer, it’s quite possible that the Viaplay reporter isn’t referring to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

We certainly have to raise the possibility that Bellingham won’t be swapping the yellow and black of Borussia Dortmund for the famous red of Liverpool given the financial disparity between ourselves and our rivals both domestically and abroad.

Still, that absolutely doesn’t mean we should rule out the prospect entirely.

The project on offer, regardless of our mixed start to the 2022/23 season, remains just as enticing still and there’s a clear gap in the midfield that would be perfectly filled by one of Europe’s most exciting talents in that department.

