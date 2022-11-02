(Video) Four players could unlock Liverpool resurgence after superb team move spotted v Napoli

Liverpool may have accidentally unlocked the key to a return to consistency domestically as well as abroad during the 2-0 win over Napoli.

Though only a small sample size, a delightful team move involving substitutes Calvin Ramsay, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, and already on-pitch star Mo Salah, may have caught the eyes of the coaching staff.

The quad came achingly close to doubling the lead we’d established via the Egyptian King, moving the ball in such a swift and decisive manner around the right flank that was more than reminiscent of the Jurgen Klopp side of 2021/22.

It would be unfair to heap all the pressure on our young stars, though it was telling that some younger legs who haven’t been with the group as long as our No.11 provided some genuine impetus. Dead rubber or no.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport (via Reddit user u/firminocoutinho):