FSG will back Liverpool with £85.9m for sensational nine-goal midfield star – Sport Bild

Liverpool may have their work cut out for them next summer when it comes to the prospect of landing generational talent Jude Bellingham.

Sport Bild report that FSG are prepared to ‘go all in’ on the teenage star (as relayed in a tweet by @JanAageFjortoft), though there is a disparity of €50m between what Borussia Dortmund value him and the Reds’ owners are prepared to pay.

Re: Jude Bellingham Sport Bild reporting that Klopp has agreed with the Liverpool-owners to go all in on Bellingham. Liverpool have made 100 mill euro available for the transfer, but Dortmund will demand 150…at least pic.twitter.com/2nkCXbhWUI — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 2, 2022

The England international (with nine goals so far this term) is said to be right at the very top of the club’s shortlist ahead of a summer window that could define the nature of the Merseysiders’ success for the next decade or so.

We will expect some haggling from our recruitment team; we know we’re not a Man City or PSG that can simply hurl money at the problem freely until it goes away.

That being said, we will be coming up against the likes of such well-financed teams who won’t balk at the prospect of paying an extra €50m for potentially the leading midfielder in world football for the next 10 years.

If John W. Henry and Co. truly wish to back Jurgen Klopp in the market and ‘go all in’ on Bellingham, we hope this will mean some flexibility on their part – particularly given the calibre of talent we’ve been discussing for years.

