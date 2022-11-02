Tottenham sweating on fitness of key attacker ‘having further examinations’ – could miss Liverpool tie

Tottenham could be without the talents of star forward Son Heung-Min after it emerged that the South Korea international is undergoing ‘further examinations’ on an injury incurred during a dramatic 2-1 win over Marseille.

This report comes courtesy of a tweet from PA Sport journalist Jonathan Veal ahead of Spurs’ hosting of Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend.

Son Heung-min having further examinations on his injury today. His eye was heavily swollen last night. The players, who landed at 4am, have been given today and tomorrow off as reward for last night’s progression. #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) November 2, 2022

The 30-year-old appears to have recovered (as far as his performances are concerned) following early questions over his form at the start of the campaign.

READ MORE: One-word insult Messi shouted at Milner after getting clattered at Camp Nou recalled online

Having suffered a swathe of injuries in key areas throughout the season, we can more than sympathise with the plight of the London-based outfit.

Certainly, no one genuinely wants to watch a game of football without the best talent available on the pitch and we’ll be wishing Son a speedy recovery ahead of our trip to the English capital on Sunday.

On our end, Jordan Henderson was an absentee thanks to a precaution taken by the medical staff whilst Ibrahima Konate made a welcome return to the starting-XI in the 2-0 win over Napoli.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!