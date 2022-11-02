Tottenham sweating on fitness of key attacker ‘having further examinations’ – could miss Liverpool tie

Tottenham sweating on fitness of key attacker ‘having further examinations’ – could miss Liverpool tie

Tottenham could be without the talents of star forward Son Heung-Min after it emerged that the South Korea international is undergoing ‘further examinations’ on an injury incurred during a dramatic 2-1 win over Marseille.

This report comes courtesy of a tweet from PA Sport journalist Jonathan Veal ahead of Spurs’ hosting of Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend.

The 30-year-old appears to have recovered (as far as his performances are concerned) following early questions over his form at the start of the campaign.

Having suffered a swathe of injuries in key areas throughout the season, we can more than sympathise with the plight of the London-based outfit.

Certainly, no one genuinely wants to watch a game of football without the best talent available on the pitch and we’ll be wishing Son a speedy recovery ahead of our trip to the English capital on Sunday.

On our end, Jordan Henderson was an absentee thanks to a precaution taken by the medical staff whilst Ibrahima Konate made a welcome return to the starting-XI in the 2-0 win over Napoli.

