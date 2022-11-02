(Video) Kvaratskhelia’s instinctive reaction to seeing Liverpool crest floor decal en route to pitch

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a man who will no doubt be in extremely high demand come the summer window, regardless of his long-term contract in Naples.

The 21-year-old will have endeared himself to Liverpool fans too after being spotted carefully avoiding walking over the club crest decal in the tunnel en route to the pitch.

It’s a small gesture and certainly nothing to get too carried away with when it comes to the prospect of a potential enquiry or move on our part, though one that will be remembered should we look to pursue the Georgian forward at any time in the near future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/TechnicalAd5055: