Man City to challenge Liverpool for another transfer target beyond Bellingham; sports agency has future mapped out – report

Manchester City are said to be keen on vying with Liverpool for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated Youssoufa Moukoko.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider with Pep Guardiola’s men also intent on challenging the Reds for the signature of teenage prodigy Jude Bellingham.

The Merseysiders have made the midfield department their top priority over the course of the next two transfer windows with Sport Bild claiming that FSG will sanction the release of £85.9m worth of funds for the potential acquisition of the 19-year-old.

It may be a case of whoever provides the most compelling case to Unique Sports Management wins, however, as the aforementioned outlet reports that the organisation has ‘a firm plan in place’ for the youngster once he turns 18.

Whilst we’re always in the business of seeking out young talent well before they hit their respective peaks, it seems unlikely that a new forward will be high on the list of priorities given that we’re set to lose as many as three midfielders in 2023.

That’s not to say our business will entirely consist of supplying options to the middle of the park, though, it’s an area we simply can’t afford to skimp out on given the struggles we’ve faced so far in 2022/23.

