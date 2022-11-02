(Video) Nunez clobbers Napoli star after being shoved during Anfield win

Darwin Nunez still has some work to do when it comes to controlling his emotions during games.

The Uruguayan was spotted reacting furiously to a shove from Elif Elmas during the 2-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League group stages, clattering the Macedonian midfielder.

Whilst we absolutely want to see our No.27 being combative on the pitch, it has to be refined to fit within the laws of the game as much as possible.

We certainly don’t want to be without our £64m signing for any length of time again.

