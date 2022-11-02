(Video) Hilarious clip of Nunez not understanding a word of what Salah tells him in extra-time surfaces

The language barrier remains present for Darwin Nunez following the striker’s £64m move from Benfica, as one clip from last night’s 2-0 victory over Napoli shows.

Mo Salah was spotted in communication with Darwin Nunez with the latter looking rather uncertain whilst awaiting the verdict on his late goal in stoppage time before turning to his teammate with a particularly bewildered expression.

The good news, despite the difficulties in communication, is that the 23-year-old is hardly letting it show when it comes to his contributions on the pitch – nine goal contributions in 15 games (across all competitions) certainly proves that.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Spark Sport (via Reddit user u/blrthrowawayquick):