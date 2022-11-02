(Video) Nunez’s eccentric celebration after Salah goal has the Kop in the palm of his hand

Darwin Nunez has endeared himself to the Anfield faithful in a remarkably short space of time, regularly earning chants of ‘Nunez! Nunez! Nunez!’ thanks to his incredible work ethic on the pitch and goalscoring prowess.

Even after Mo Salah poked home his header, spilled by Alex Meret on the line, the Uruguayan had the Kop eating out of the palm of his hand with his eccentric celebrations.

Every aspect of his performance on the pitch just, quite simply, demands attention.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ThePaulMachin:

Darwin Nuñez is mad as a box of frogs and I love him, hahahaha!https://t.co/3wG7J5pLje pic.twitter.com/KdvTX1nvgr — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) November 2, 2022