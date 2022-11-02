(Video) Mo Salah’s stunning first touch almost ends Napoli before Nunez goal

Mo Salah’s brilliance almost led to a second Liverpool goal a full five minutes before Darwin Nunez sealed the win for the hosts in extra-time.

Alisson Becker zeroed in on the Egyptian international with one of his trademark pinpoint goal kicks, which the latter dealt with by finding the run of our No.27 thanks to a lovely first touch.

It’s a moment of sheer skill that didn’t quite receive the admiration it deserves as some superb defending from Leo Ostigard cut out the Uruguayan’s fizzed ball across the box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Good pass — Cian (@DonJose_01) November 2, 2022