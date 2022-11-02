(Video) Thiago’s insane outside of the boot lofted pass to Salah could go viral

Liverpool fans will rightly want to replay Thiago Alcantara’s latest jaw-dropping pass in Europe over and over again thanks to footage shared on Twitter by @TeslaElon.

The classy Spanish playmaker caught the run of Mo Salah toward the final third superbly with an outside-of-the-boot lofted pass that bypassed Napoli’s entire midfield.

It’s that kind of penetrating ball that we so desperately need to come from the middle of the park and one we greatly miss when our No.6 is absent through injury.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport (via @TeslaElon):