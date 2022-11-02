(Video) Van Dijk head in hands over extra-time moment during Napoli win

Virgil van Dijk was not a happy man after Darwin Nunez converted what would have likely been a goal in his favour late in stoppage time.

The Uruguayan moved to convert the rolling ball after Alex Meret spilt the Dutchman’s powerful header from a corner, potentially jeorpadising the opportunity after the linesman initially ruled the 23-year-old had been offside.

Fortunately, VAR overturned that decision, though it didn’t stop the former Southampton centre-half from holding his head in his hands in despair at his teammate’s intervention.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @btsportfootball:

