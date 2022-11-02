(Photo) Nunez moment that had Van Dijk fuming with LFC teammate spotted online

Darwin Nunez enjoyed a phenomenal cameo against Napoli in Liverpool’s final Champions League group stage clash, playing a big part in Mo Salah’s opener before putting the final nail in the coffin with a stoppage-time goal.

The Uruguayan was quick to pounce on a close-range opportunity after Virgil van Dijk tested Alex Meret.

Following a VAR check the offside ruling was overturned with credit for the effort handed to our £64m signing and @TheAnfieldWrap reckon our No.4 was a little gutted to be missing out on a big addition to his stat sheet.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldWrap:

Virgil fuming with Nunez after he nicked his goal hahaha pic.twitter.com/kJvN76dlkj — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 2, 2022