Curtis Jones insists he’ll ‘play anywhere’ for Liverpool as he looks ahead to Sunday’s clash with Spurs

Curtis Jones has explained that he’ll ‘play anywhere’ for Liverpool and is delighted to be back playing after injury.

The Scouser started Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Napoli at Anfield and showed glimpses of the quality he possesses during the 2-0 defeat of the Serie A leaders.

The 21-year-old has often been deployed as a central midfielder by Jurgen Klopp but the Academy graduate was used further forward against Luciano Spalletti’s side in a role that he believes suits him.

“Any time I play I’m enjoying it. Of course, I was out for 10 weeks but now I’m back playing so happy days,” the No. 17 told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’ll play anywhere, I’m one of them. Say somebody had picked up a knock and I had to fill in at the back then I’d play there and I wouldn’t complain. Since my Academy days I’ve always been an attacking kid, I’ve always said that I like to score goals and I like to create and stuff.

“The role had changed a bit but today I was back out there on the left in a position that I love and that I’ve played a lot. It was good, it was a good game.”

Jones is a technically gifted player and someone who has the potential to create something out of nothing.

With his ability to drop the shoulder and turn players inside out, the England U21 international will now be looking to stay fit and earn as many minutes as possible during the remainder of the campaign.

He spoke about the boost in confidence that inflicting a first defeat of the season on Napoli will give the Liverpool squad.

“It was a tough game [against] a great team but importantly we got the job done so happy days,” Jones added.

“One hundred per cent [the clean sheet is a positive]. Any game that we play it’s always good to keep a clean sheet, especially against a team like them who are flying, they are scoring goals, they’re winning games.

“We kept them out of our goal, the boys then scored as well so it was a good night.”

Next up for the FA Cup champions is a trip to face Spurs in the capital on Sunday.

With the Merseysiders already eight points behind Newcastle United who occupy the final Champions League spot at the moment, many are labelling the game as a ‘must win’ for Klopp’s men but Jones insists it’s just ‘another game’ for the squad.

“As everyone is saying, it will be a hard game, but for us it’s just another game against another hard opponent,” he said.

“I would say that each game in the Premier League and Champions League is always hard, so I just see it as another game.”

