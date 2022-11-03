(Video) Jurgen Klopp speaks with immense ‘pride’ after receiving Freedom of Liverpool award

Jurgen Klopp has explained that he’s ‘very honoured’ after he received the Freedom of the City of Liverpool award on Wednesday.

The German tactician arrived in the city in 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers as Reds boss and has gone on to win every major trophy possible at the club since.

He’s turned supporters of the Anfield outfit from ‘doubters to believers’ and has now been rewarded with the city’s highest civic honour.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher discusses Liverpool’s Champions League hopes and reveals who he wants the Reds to face in the last-16

The 55-year-old admitted that he and his family feel ‘blessed’ and admitted his admiration for the people of Liverpool for how they’ve treated them since their arrival on Merseyside and labelled receiving the award as ‘the icing on the cake’.

Klopp joins Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in receiving the honour and is only the second non-British person to do so after Nelson Mandela.

We can’t think of any other person we’d like to have in charge of our club at the moment and it’s great to see how much the award meant to the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Check the video of the Normal One speaking below via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

Jurgen Klopp was officially awarded the Freedom of the City of Liverpool in a ceremony last night, the city’s highest civic honour 👏🎖️ pic.twitter.com/BeLaeOKmIR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 3, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!