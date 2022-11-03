(Video) ‘He’ll be in the stands’ – Virgil van Dijk creases Gary Neville with hilarious response to Jamie Carragher question

Virgil van Dijk had Gary Neville in stitches after the former Manchester United defender asked him would Jamie Carragher get into Liverpool’s current squad.

The Dutchman offered a lighthearted response to the question posed to him on The Overlap by claiming that the Reds legend would be left out of the squad completely and would ‘be in the stands’ instead.

Neville, who is Carragher’s Sky Sports colleague, absolutely loved our No. 4’s comment and rubbed more salt into the wounds by saying to the Netherlands international: “You mean that as well don’t you?”

It’ll be interesting to see what the Bootle-born defender makes of the former Southampton man’s claim, but we certainly believe that the pair would’ve struck up a great partnership at the heart of our defence.

Check the video out below via @GNev2 on Twitter:

Would @carra23 make the current Liverpool squad ? @virgilvdijk doesn’t hold back 😂 Head to my YouTube channel The Overlap to watch the full episode if you like ❤️https://t.co/zYt4Hjrib4 pic.twitter.com/V7dgmCkMfR — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 3, 2022

