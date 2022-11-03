Fabrizio Romano names player that could be an ‘interesting solution’ for Liverpool; set to become a free agent next summer

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Wilfried Zaha could be an ‘interesting solution’ for a club like Liverpool as his contract uncertainty continues at Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season if he doesn’t agree on a fresh deal at Selhurst Park and with the Reds experiencing a sluggish start to the Premier League campaign they may very well consider a move for the winger.

The Reds saw Sadio Mane leave for Bayern Munich in the summer and although Luis Diaz has impressed since his arrival from FC Porto in January, the Ivory Coast international could certainly be an option for the Anfield outfit – especially on a free transfer.

“Wilfried Zaha has not made any decision yet on his future,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Crystal Palace have informed him of the intention to offer a new deal, but in this case it’s only up to Zaha and he has not decided yet.

“I think he could be an interesting solution for many big six clubs, but he needs to play regularly; it’s really important for him.

“As things stand, he could be a free agent next summer and that’s a great opportunity for many clubs, but let’s see what happens in the next few months.”

Zaha netted against Liverpool earlier this season and has been in impressive form for Patrick Vieira’s side.

He has five goals and one assist across 13 appearances for the Eagles this term (across all competitions) and will certainly feel like he’s good enough to be playing for a side competing further up the table.

The former England youth international left Palace for Manchester United back in 2013 but after he struggled to impress at Old Trafford and a number of failed loan moves, he returned to the capital two years later and has become the main man at the club.

His ability to drive at defenders with pace and skill certainly gets the crowd on their feet but you can’t help but feel like he needs to improve his final product in order to make it at a bigger club.

If available on a free transfer, though, it’s a move that would certainly make sense in order to increase our options at the top end of the pitch.

