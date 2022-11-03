(Video) Thiago Alcantara repeats heartwarming mascot gesture prior to Napoli clash

Thiago Alcantara is loved by Liverpool supporters for the magic that he produces on the pitch but he’s once again displayed what a great character he is with a heartwarming gesture before the Reds’ clash with Napoli on Tuesday night.

In what was a cold and blustery night at Anfield, as the Champions League anthem rang out around the stadium it was clear that the young mascots out on the pitch were feeling the effects of the weather.

This prompted our No. 6, as he did against Rangers earlier this season, to remove his pre-match jacket and wrap it round one of the youngsters to shield them from the wind.

READ MORE: (Video) Outrageous Alexander-Arnold pass against Napoli will have Liverpool fans drooling

It may only be something small but acts of kindness like this emphasise what a great guy the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder really is.

The reaction of one of the other mascots was great to see as she stood and smiled delightfully at what the 31-year-old had just done.

How lucky are we to have the Spaniard at the club?

Check the great video out below via @May26LFC on Twitter:

Can you be more Thiago Alcantara than this? 😍pic.twitter.com/rv5hiJ4PKv — M@Y (@May26LFC) November 3, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!