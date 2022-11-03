(Video) Outrageous Alexander-Arnold pass against Napoli will have Liverpool fans drooling

Liverpool inflicted a first defeat of the season on Napoli on Tuesday.night in what was a much-needed 2-0 victory at Anfield and a moment of class from Trent Alexander-Arnold during the clash has been spotted by fans on social media.

The Reds star’s defensive ability has been questioned by many this term after a number of lacklustre performances but there’s no doubting that the 24-year-old is gifted with unbelievable technique.

During the second half of the clash with the Serie A leaders as the FA Cup champions searched for the opener, our No. 66 pinged a stunning half-volley down the line to Mo Salah with pinpoint accuracy.

The Egyptian King didn’t even have to break stride and Alexander-Arnold made what was a really difficult pass look easy.

There may be doubts over his ability to defend as strongly as other full backs but the Academy graduate is one of the best passers of the ball in world football.

He has the ability to calve defences open with his wand of a right foot and it will be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp is tempted to give the England international a chance in midfield in the future.

Check the stunning pass out below via @gdonlfc on Twitter [courtesy of BT Sport]:

This pass from Trent was so so good pic.twitter.com/80sEXdk8yd — GDon (@gdonlfc) November 1, 2022

