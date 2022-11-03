‘If he played at Liverpool’ – Virgil van Dijk names the one player he would love to play alongside

Virgil van Dijk has named Kevin De Bruyne as the one player that he would’ve loved to have played alongside.

The Netherlands captain was speaking to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville and when asked about what player he’d love to share the pitch with, either at club or international level, the 31-year-old had no hesitations about his answer.

“Kevin De Bruyne. I think he’s unbelievable,” the Dutchman told The Overlap (via the Express).

“If he played at Liverpool, we would have gone even further than we already have. I think he’s outstanding. Good on the ball, pressing, scoring. He’s got everything that a modern-day midfielder should have. As a footballer, he’s an outstanding player.”

Although the Belgian may play for rivals Manchester City, it’s hard to deny that he really is a world class player.

His ability to both score and create goals is outstanding and it’s interesting to consider how much better Jurgen Klopp’s side could be if they were to sign the former Wolfsburg man.

The City No. 17 has three goals and 12 assists across all competitions this term and he really makes Pep Guardiola’s side tick.

Van Dijk himself has become recognised as one of, if not, the best defender in the world over the past few years and has been involved in numerous battles with De Bruyne in recent seasons.

The Dutch international helped his side keep the talented midfielder quiet at Anfield recently as we ran out 1-0 winners against the Premier League champions and the 31-year-old was a boyhood Liverpool supporter so if he fancies a move to the FA Cup champions in the near future, he’s more than welcome!

