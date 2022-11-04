Carragher responds to van Dijk’s snub with key comparative statistic

Jamie Carragher and Virgil van Dijk will both be remembered as Liverpool greats long into the future but the Scouser wanted to ensure that he sent a message to the current star, after his recent comments.

Our No.4 appeared on The Overlap with Gary Neville and said that our former vice-captain would not make it into the current team, ahead of the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibou Konate and himself.

These comments of course entertained the former Manchester United player who was posing the questions and they also caught the attention of the Bootle-born pundit on social media.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s title chances and his ‘problem’ with the league’s competitiveness

In way of a response to the 31-year-old, Carra took to his Twitter account and shared a key statistic that he clearly believes shows that he should be considered in Jurgen Klopp’s team and may even be better than the captain of Holland:

This is, of course, all playful banter between the pair and also a glimpse into the mind of elite footballers and athletes.

Our current defender was backing himself and his teammates, if he thinks the former Anfield star should be in the current team then it could easily be twisted to say that he doesn’t believe in the talents of some or all of his current teammates.

Our old defender is backing himself in turn and showing that he’s not as bad as some may like to make out he was.

All these stats really show though is that Liverpool have had some tremendous goalkeepers in our history!

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!