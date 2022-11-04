Neil Jones drops Liverpool transfer claim fans will be happy to hear

The growing suspicion as we increasingly near the January transfer window is that Liverpool simply won’t have the financial capabilities required to properly challenge their domestic and European rivals for the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Looking at the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea, for example, you’d be hard-pressed to outright scoff at that prospect.

Neil Jones confirmed that, despite the question having ‘always been finances and the competition’, it doesn’t rule out Jurgen Klopp’s men entirely in the race.

“There’s obviously a chance Liverpool sign him. That’s the best thing you can say at this point,” the GOAL journalist told Redmen TV.

We know at the moment that Borussia Dortmund feel inclined (and rightly so) to demand around €150m for their star midfielder.

READ MORE: Liverpool close to filling key position within club left vacant since pre-season – The Athletic

It’s an obscene amount of money, though we are talking about a player likely set to become the leading midfielder in world football for the next decade or so.

We know that Bellingham prizes his personal development highly and the club able to offer him the best possible chance of realising his boundless potential will stand a great chance of snapping him up in the summer.

Klopp’s proven his Liverpool side is more than capable of catapulting players into the dizzying heights of world stardom – just look at Mo Salah.

Given the chance, we don’t see why the German tactician couldn’t do the same with such a versatile, mouldable talent like the Bundesliga teenager.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!