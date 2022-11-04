Klopp spots signs Liverpool are getting their ‘monster’ star back at his best

There’s no question in the mind of any Liverpool supporter or commentator that Fabinho’s plunge in form has harmed the club all over the pitch.

However, Jurgen Klopp reckons we may all be about to witness the return to form of the Brazilian ‘monster’ (dubbed as such by compatriot Alisson Becker via the Daily Mail) after his latest performance against Napoli in the Champions League.

Klopp on Fabinho "[Napoli] was a clear sign of Fabinho how we know him. A good game, defending on a different level from the weeks before. Very important for him to realise that is possible. A good start in the right direction."#LFC #TOTLIV — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 4, 2022

A clean sheet against the Serie A leaders – who had yet to lose a game across all competitions before their visit to Anfield – should be taken as a potentially serious confidence booster for the German’s men.

It should be pointed out that the tie in question was, of course, a dead rubber given that both sides were in no danger of failing to qualify through to the knockouts.

Still, we’d highly doubt that Luciano Spalletti would have been happy to see his side lose their winning streak to a side as wildly incosistent as Liverpool at the moment.

Given Fabinho’s importance in not only adding some solidity to the midfield but also world-class cover for the backline, a return to form would significantly increase our chances of winning our remaining fixtures before the World Cup kicks in.

