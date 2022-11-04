Klopp breaks good Henderson injury news but midfield teammate ruled out v Tottenham

Liverpool will have Jordan Henderson back available in time for the upcoming visit to London to face off against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

This update comes courtesy of Jurgen Klopp’s latest press conference, as relayed in a tweet by Paul Gorst, with James Milner set to miss out due to ‘concussion protocol’.

Klopp: "Henderson is available. Trained y'day as normal. Had a little thing but serious enough not to be involved on Tues." James Milner has gone through the concussion protocol, not available Sunday as a result. Non-contact training resumes Monday. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) November 4, 2022

The veteran midfielder was withdrawn from the field of play against Napoli with a head injury, though will be back in full contact training on Tuesday should all go to plan.

READ MORE: Liverpool close to filling key position within club left vacant since pre-season – The Athletic

We’re glad to hear that the 36-year-old avoided any serious, lasting damage in the 2-0 win over the Serie A leaders and, ultimately, player welfare has to come first in such situations.

We’ll travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium desperately needing three points to recover from a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Leeds United last time out in the English top-flight.

Returning to the top four spots before the World Cup in Qatar takes place will be impossible but if we can get as close as possible to the heralded Champions League places after November 12th, it’ll hopefully provide us with a springboard for the second-half of the campaign.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!