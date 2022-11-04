(Photo) Liverpool’s 2023/24 Nike home kit allegedly leaked online

Liverpool fans may have been offered a glimpse into next season’s home kit well ahead of time.

A fan account, @KB2X, shared a tweet online comparing the alleged new shirt to a classic Reds jersey from the late 60s, which we imagine will greatly appeal to the fanbase.

It harks back in part to a more recent shirt prior to Nike’s takeover of kit manufacturing responsibilities – specifically the 2017/18 New Balance (minus a gold liverbird).

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @KB2X

