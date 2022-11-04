Liverpool ‘forging a close relationship’ with midfielder’s camp ahead of potential January switch – ESPN

Liverpool are said to be ‘forging a close relationship’ with Jude Bellingham’s camp, which could yet provide a significant advantage in the race for his signature.

The England international is said to sit right at the top of the Reds’ transfer wishlist for the summer of 2023.

“Liverpool are viewed as the favourites to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, multiple sources told ESPN, and are leading the chase despite Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid also tracking the 19-year-old,” James Olley wrote for ESPN.

“One source connected to a rival bidding club believes Liverpool are forging a close relationship with the player’s camp which could prove a significant factor.

“Another source said the broad framework of a deal to take Bellingham to Anfield may even be advancing, although both the player and his father, Mark, have previously publicly dismissed the idea a decision on his next club has been made.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men, of course, won’t be the only prospective suitor keen to snap up the highly-talented midfielder and it’s known that both Manchester City and Real Madrid are admirers.

A possible January switch has been mooted by ESPN, though we’d certainly call into question such a possibility.

“Dortmund are expected to allow Bellingham to depart either in January or, far more likely, next summer and the most obvious glimmer of hope for Liverpool’s rivals comes in the Bundesliga club’s valuation,” the reporter added.

We know for absolute certain that, barring any additional considerations involved in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool will need to produce more than the £85.9m Sport Bild have alleged FSG will be prepared to back us with.

Indeed, a further €50m will be required to just get to the table (assuming that Bellingham doesn’t enjoy a remarkable World Cup campaign).

This then raises questions around what the overall state of our finances will look like and whether there’s room in the budget beyond a big splurge on the former Birmingham City youth prospect given at least two midfielders will need to be brought in between the two next windows.

