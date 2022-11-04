Liverpool ‘leading the race’ for signing FSG want to pay £85.9m for – ESPN

Liverpool are reportedly now ‘leading the race’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature.

This claim comes courtesy of James Olley (tweet) and ESPN with the publication asserting that the teenager, whom Borussia Dortmund value at €150m, couple move as soon as the January window.

This week’s Notebook. Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham, although Chelsea, Real Madrid, Man Utd and Man City remain in the hunt. Story: https://t.co/IdyFws2X2p — James Olley (@JamesOlley) November 4, 2022

It’s our understanding here at Empire of the Kop that it remains extremely unlikely the England international will swap clubs any sooner than the summer window.

It remains up for debate as to who currently holds the upper hand in negotiations with the German-based outfit over their star talent’s future.

The notion that Liverpool will simply be blown out of the water due to their comparative financial capabilities to the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid can seem overly dismissive given the importance Bellingham places on personal development.

That’s not to suggest either Pep Guardiola or Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t satisfy that particular demand, though with Jurgen Klopp the 19-year-old would also be in extremely safe hands as far as his talent ceiling is concerned.

All that remains to be seen is whether FSG will commit more than the £85.9m our owners are reportedly prepared to stump up to get us at the table next summer.

Re: Jude Bellingham Sport Bild reporting that Klopp has agreed with the Liverpool-owners to go all in on Bellingham. Liverpool have made 100 mill euro available for the transfer, but Dortmund will demand 150…at least pic.twitter.com/2nkCXbhWUI — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 2, 2022

