(Video) Thiago throws training jacket to Liverpool fans ahead of Napoli tie

Thiago Alcantara seems to be a player that appreciates the importance of his generosity with his time to supporters and this was shown ahead of the recent match with Napoli.

Our Spanish maestro was warming-up at Anfield before the final Champions League group stage match and cameras present for the club’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series captured the moment he passed his jacket to a fan in the crowd.

Similar gestures at the end of a game are part and parcel of modern football but it’s not often we see things like this before a match and it shows what a nice man our No.6 is.

It’s a moment that will last long in the memory and a souvenir for the very lucky supporter in Sir Kenny Dalglish stand.

You can watch the video of Thiago’s generosity (from 2:52) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

