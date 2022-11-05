(Video) On-loan star Leighton Clarkson’s ridiculous backheel goal after flooring goalkeeper

It’s always good to hear that our on-loan stars are succeeding in their temporary new homes and Leighton Clarkson is certainly no exception in that regard.

The Aberdeen star was on hand to deliver a special moment in his side’s 4-1 win over Hibernian, scoring a superb backheel goal after flooring the opposition goalkeeper.

It takes the holding midfielder to an exceptional six goal contributions in 12 games (across all competitions) this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FaeFoggie & originating from RedTV: