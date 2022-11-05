(Video) Ian Hislop’s savage dressing down of Gary Neville is a brutal watch: ‘Don’t have to go and take the Qataris’ money’

Ian Hislop rightly pointed out the flawed rationale behind Gary Neville’s decision to commentate the World Cup for beIN Sports (operated by Qatari media group beIN) on Have I Got News For You.

The editor of the Private Eye magazine noted that the former Manchester United footballer could still be critical of the human rights abuses in Qatar from home without taking a single penny from the Qataris.

We can appreciate that the ex-defender hasn’t quite thought this through and came with the best intentions, though it’s a point that should extend beyond him to fellow celebrities actually making the trip to Qatar and helping assist the regime in sportswashing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the BBC:

A very awkward moment for Gary Neville on #HIGNFY as Ian Hislop points out he could criticise Qatar's human rights from home without taking their money. [Via BBC] pic.twitter.com/t81zrpUhOy — Connor Andrews (@ConnorAndrewsTS) November 4, 2022