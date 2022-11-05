(Video) ‘Look at your body language!’ – Klopp hits back at journalist over Qatar World Cup

Jurgen Klopp was challenged on his thoughts that journalists hadn’t done enough to criticise the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar.

The German stuck to his guns regardless, calling out the tactic to put pressure on footballers to act as forces of accountability ahead of and during their stay in the Middle East.

The uncomfortable reality for many will be that the Liverpool boss is absolutely spot-on and acknowledgment of the harsh realities within the nation, whilst still necessary, comes far too late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Empire of the Kop’s official Twitter account:

Jurgen Klopp on Qatar World Cup ⚔️ #LFC 🗣️"Look at your body language!… do you really think we did enough in the first place?" pic.twitter.com/VSt3ahBJ6r — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 5, 2022