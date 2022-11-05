(Video) Klopp’s epic five-minute rant slamming journalists over Qatar inaction

Jurgen Klopp made clear his thoughts on how journalists should have responded to the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar at the time, criticising journalists for not sending a clear message of opposition.

It’s worth pointing out that some did clearly oppose the evidently corrupt procedure that led to the nation earning the honour of hosting the tournament, though more could certainly have been done to expose the human rights abuses inside the country.

To put pressure on players now to belatedly challenge the situation seems a tactic borne of immense guilt at a failure to hold those responsible to account at the time.

