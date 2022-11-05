Liverpool have complicated £130.5m Real Madrid deal; Reds to go all out for signing – Marca

FSG may be more committed to ensuring Liverpool get their man in Jude Bellingham next summer than some may have initially realised.

Marca report that the Reds, according to a tweet from @DaveOCKOP, ‘are going all-in’ for the £130.5m valued Englishman. A rough Google translation suggests that it will complicate matters for Real Madrid and that the former outfit will do ‘everything in their power to sign the midfielder’.

BREAKING: Liverpool are going ALL-IN on Jude Bellingham and the deal is now more complicated for Real Madrid. @marca pic.twitter.com/pgL4VEzV6l — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 4, 2022

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with the ex-Birmingham City starlet in recent years, though will face serious competition in the form of Los Blanco and Manchester City, to name a couple of fellow suitors.

It’s interesting that even a Spanish outlet seems to fear the involvement of Jurgen Klopp’s men in negotiations – they certainly should if our owners indeed intend to do ‘everything’ to ensure we get a seat at the table come the summer window.

Assuming that we can match our opponents financially (transfer fee and wage demands, provided the latter isn’t extortionate), we arguably have a strong chance of convincing Bellingham that Anfield is the best place for his development.

Klopp can point to a host of players whose games have gone up several levels over the years, including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

The Englishman’s future would most certainly be in safe hands on Merseyside.

