Liverpool have complicated £130.5m Real Madrid deal; Reds to go all out for signing – Marca

FSG may be more committed to ensuring Liverpool get their man in Jude Bellingham next summer than some may have initially realised.

Marca report that the Reds, according to a tweet from @DaveOCKOP, ‘are going all-in’ for the £130.5m valued Englishman. A rough Google translation suggests that it will complicate matters for Real Madrid and that the former outfit will do ‘everything in their power to sign the midfielder’.

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with the ex-Birmingham City starlet in recent years, though will face serious competition in the form of Los Blanco and Manchester City, to name a couple of fellow suitors.

It’s interesting that even a Spanish outlet seems to fear the involvement of Jurgen Klopp’s men in negotiations – they certainly should if our owners indeed intend to do ‘everything’ to ensure we get a seat at the table come the summer window.

Assuming that we can match our opponents financially (transfer fee and wage demands, provided the latter isn’t extortionate), we arguably have a strong chance of convincing Bellingham that Anfield is the best place for his development.

Klopp can point to a host of players whose games have gone up several levels over the years, including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

The Englishman’s future would most certainly be in safe hands on Merseyside.

